I was being fed only twice daily - Osun boy who ran away from guardian’s house

News Agency Of Nigeria

He commended the public for their collaboration and appealed for proactive intelligence to ensure the safety of children, especially during this holiday period.

NSCDC officials in action. [Twitter:@official_NSCDC]
NSCDC officials in action. [Twitter:@official_NSCDC]

The State Commandant of the corps, Michael Adaralewa, disclosed this in a statement issued in Osogbo and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

Adaralewa explained that the NSCDC patrol team rescued a 12-year-old boy seen wandering around the Lameco Area in Osogbo at about 11 pm on Thursday.

“The boy said he ran away from his guardian’s house due to inadequate feeding, alleging that the guardian only fed him twice daily and that he wasn’t satisfied.

“Upon reuniting him with his guardian, it was revealed that the boy has a high appetite, and no matter the quantity of food given to him, he remains unsatisfied,” the statement added.

Adaralewa also stated that on Saturday, another 8-year-old girl was found wandering at Apara Area, Osunjela, Ilesha Road, Osogbo and was taken to a nearby NSCDC office by a good Samaritan.

“She was later reunited with her parents,” he further stated.

He noted that the command was working with sister agencies to uncover the whereabouts of the three children, who were kidnapped in August, and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He commended the public for their collaboration and appealed for proactive intelligence to ensure the safety of children, especially during this holiday period.

