A viral heartbreaking video shows the now dismissed police officer holding George down after he “physically resisted officers”.

The deceased could be heard repeatedly screaming “I can’t breathe” but the officer turned deaf ears to his plea for respite.

Another officer is heard ordering George Lloyd to “get up and get in the car” but the feeble-looking victim said “I can’t”.

Reports say George started screaming for his “grandma” at some point saying: “My stomach hurts, my neck hurts, everything hurts.”

Efforts by bystanders to persuade the officers to let loose the dying victim, drawing their attention to the fact that his nose had started to bleed but they didn’t listen, reports say.

The man then stopped moving and appeared to be unresponsive as the ambulance arrived at the scene and placed him on the gurney to take him away.

According to CBS News, the man was later announced dead following the incident.

A Facebook user Darnella Frazier who captured the insensitive brutality posted the video with the caption: “They killed him right in front of cup foods over south on 38th and Chicago!! No type of sympathy #POLICEBRUTALITY.”

The Minneapolis police later released a statement claiming that officers responded to a report of “forgery in progress.”

“Officers were advised that the suspect was sitting on top of a blue car and appeared to be under the influence. Two officers arrived and located the suspect, a male believed to be in his 40s, in his car. He was ordered to step from his car. After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance,” the statement reads.

The police continued to note that no weapons were used during the incident and body cameras were worn and activated during that time.

The officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave.

The incident has sparked fury among some Black American celebrities who have reacted in outrage, describing it as racists.

FBI is reported to have joined the investigation into the death of George Lloyd

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey condemned the incident, saying “being a black in America should not be a death sentence”.

Watch the video below: