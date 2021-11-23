RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Hypo rescues more toilets to commemorate International Toilet Day

Authors:

Pulse Mix

As the International Toilet Day was being celebrated worldwide, the community of Okota in Lagos State played a host to the Hypo Toilet Cleaner team as they commissioned 3 public toilets refurbished to serve the people around that neighborhood and to register in their minds the importance of maintaining not only a clean toilet but also ensure it stays germ free.

Chidera Anele, Brand Manager, Hypo Toilet Cleaner, Mrs. Balogun Omoyeni, Deputy Director, Sanitation Sevices Department, Lagos Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Iyabo Ojo, Nollywood Actress, Mrs. Damilola Odeleke, Iya Oloja, Kiibati Mall, Okota during Hypo Toilet Rescue mission in commemoration of the World Toilet Day at Okota Lagos
Chidera Anele, Brand Manager, Hypo Toilet Cleaner, Mrs. Balogun Omoyeni, Deputy Director, Sanitation Sevices Department, Lagos Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Iyabo Ojo, Nollywood Actress, Mrs. Damilola Odeleke, Iya Oloja, Kiibati Mall, Okota during Hypo Toilet Rescue mission in commemoration of the World Toilet Day at Okota Lagos

The formal commissioning exercise was implemented with support from the Lagos Ministry of Environment and Water resources and few celebrities like Iyabo Ojo, Funny bone and the Iya Oloja of Kiibati Mall, Okota who were all present to lend credence to the event and further sensitize the public and passersby on the associated risks to improper use and poor maintenance of the Toilet.

Recommended articles

The brand recognizes that when some people in a community lack safe toilets, everyone’s health becomes threatened. Poor sanitation contaminates drinking-water sources, rivers, beaches and food crops, spreading deadly diseases among the wider population. According to the World Health Organisation, (WHO), every minute a child dies because someone is not using the toilet.

Speaking at the event, the Brand Manager, Hypo Toilet Cleaner, Chidera Anele, said “Two years back, we started an activity called Hypo Toilet Rescue because we recognise that thousands of Nigerians live with unclean toilets. We started this activity to go to different homes and upgrade their toilets. We do this free of charge. We go to these homes and look at the state of the toilet and we transform it. A lot of civil, maintenance and management work done in this regard.

“This year alone, we have done over 50 toilet rescues. We intend to scale this up soon. Nigerians need more toilets but when the toilets we have are not properly managed, it is also a disaster, which is where the brand comes in, educating consumers about toilet hygiene and the need to use Toilet cleaners in place of detergents” Anele said.

Hypo rescues more toilets to commemorate International Toilet Day
Hypo rescues more toilets to commemorate International Toilet Day Pulse Nigeria

It is important to take cognizance of the proper and effective way to clean the toilet because a lot of people think they can use detergent in cleaning their toilets. Whereas Detergents contain some cleaning agents but what they do is they reduce water density and help you remove dirt, but detergents are not proven to kill germs. Scientists say there are millions of bacteria in a toilet, so for a toilet, we all need to be very deliberate about what is used to clean them. Detergents are for clothes.

Representing the Lagos Ministry of Environment and Water resources was the Deputy Director, Sanitation Services Department, Mrs. Balogun, she stated that the theme for the year 2021 World Toilet Day- Valuing Toilet” is a clarion call on all stakeholders to prioritize sanitation and hygiene, as this is the cheapest and easiest method of combating spread of diseases and control of other environmental crises”.

----

#FeaturebyHypo

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Benue Assembly approves Ortom's request to borrow N18.225 billion

Benue Assembly approves Ortom's request to borrow N18.225 billion

Ondo Government to distribute 3.3 million mosquito nets

Ondo Government to distribute 3.3 million mosquito nets

Lagos Taskforce justifies crushing 482 motorcycles

Lagos Taskforce justifies crushing 482 motorcycles

Lai Mohammed blasts CNN over leaked Lekki Toll Gate report

Lai Mohammed blasts CNN over leaked Lekki Toll Gate report

US museum returns stolen Benin, Ife artifacts to Nigeria

US museum returns stolen Benin, Ife artifacts to Nigeria

PDP Chairman highlights what party must do to send APC packing

PDP Chairman highlights what party must do to send APC packing

Nigerians among 75 migrants who drowned in Libya trying to reach Europe

Nigerians among 75 migrants who drowned in Libya trying to reach Europe

Lagos govt says event organisers must get clearance during festive season

Lagos govt says event organisers must get clearance during festive season

Fed University Dutse hires 55 hunters to enhance security

Fed University Dutse hires 55 hunters to enhance security

Trending

Identical twin soldiers say their lovers & children can’t figure out the difference

Identical twin soldiers say their lovers & children can’t figure out the difference

Groom & his mother cry uncontrollably at his wedding, find it hard to separate (video)

Groom & his mother cry uncontrollably at his wedding, find it hard to separate (video)

I had to always call my mum 'sister' so her husband wouldn't know she has a son – Man reveals (video)

I had to always call my mum 'sister' so her husband wouldn't know she has a son – Man reveals (video)

Catholic Church blesses marriage between man & 9 women to "protest against monogamy"

Catholic Church blesses marriage between man & 9 women to protest against monogamy