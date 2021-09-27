In July, law enforcement authorities in the U.S disclosed that Kyari colluded with alleged celebrity fraudster Ramon Abbas (better known as Ray Hushpuppi) to defraud a Qatari businessperson of $1.1 million.

Other sets of investigative reports, including documents obtained from foreign law enforcement agencies with over 6,700 pages, are being processed by prosecutors.

US prosecutors, alongside three of the six indicted defendants in the fraud case, have asked the U.S. District Court for Central California to postpone trial from October 2021 to May 17, 2022.

U.S prosecutors have also asked for more time to process documents, including those obtained from foreign countries.

According to the application, the U.S government has already handed to the defence, approximately 2.31 GB of data consisting of 2,707 electronic files.

The files contain exported chat logs, Cellebrite reports, WhatApp messages, audio recordings, and other social media content, it stated.

Kyari was suspended as Deputy Commissioner of Police and stripped of his role as head of the police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) by the Police Service Commission (PSC), after the U.S indictment.