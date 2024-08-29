Hungry 40-year-old man bags 9-months imprisonment for stealing yam tubers

The convict admitted that he stole the tubers of yam because he was hungry and begged for leniency. In his ruling, Magistrate Michael Bawa sentenced the defendant to three months for criminal trespass and nine months for theft.

Bawa however gave the defendant a fine option of ₦50,000. The convict was charged by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with criminal trespass and theft, contrary to sections 327 and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The NSCDC prosecutor, Marcus Audu, told the court that the complainant, Alice Daniel reported the matter at the Corps’ office in Kafanchan on July 15. Audu explained that the convict stole the tubers of yam from the complainant’s farm in Zonkwa on two separate occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT