The engineer won the ₦1,000,000 Jackpot by getting all 13 results right on one ₦10 ticket. betPawa offer prizes when you get up to three wrong too, and he pocketed an extra ₦51,961.36 with his other tickets.

He said: “Wow, the feeling was so great. I kept it to myself but I was really excited. When the betPawa team called me, that confirmed that I am now a millionaire.

“I requested for withdrawal and, as soon as I got my money, I started calling my friends that it has happened, and they should come and celebrate with me. The feeling was really good. I really want to invest the money into my side business, so that will bring more returns for me.

“What I like about betPawa is that the stake is small. betPawa gives you confidence to bet. They make everything easier. I love emPawa13 because you can win 10 games and still get something.”

betPawa also host emPawa17 every weekend. Tickets cost just ₦10 still, but you can win ₦20,000,000 with 17 correct predictions.

