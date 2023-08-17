ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Hired assassins disrupt church service, shoot pastor’s wife dead

Damilare Famuyiwa

The gunmen were said to have trailed the pastor and his wife to church, where they rained bullet on them.

Full-scale investigation to apprehend the gunmen has begun [Premium Times]
Full-scale investigation to apprehend the gunmen has begun [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

During the invasion, the gunmen reportedly shot the church’s head pastor, Rev Samuel Chinyereugo, and killed his wife, Peace.

The pastor’s assistant was also said to have also sustained injuries on his head during the attack that took place around 7.36pm on Monday, August 14, 2023.

According to a source who did not want his name in print, the gunmen trailed the pastor who drove in the company of his wife to the church, where they rained bullets on them as soon as they parked their car in front of the church.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some members of the church, including the assistant pastor, were outside the church having a rehearsal ahead of a programme scheduled to commence that day when the pastor and his wife stopped by,” the source stated.

The cleric said that he had earlier noticed a car trailing him inside GRA, where he had visited a friend and he was shocked to see the same vehicle suddenly stop behind him in front of his church.

“One of the three armed men who alighted from the car approached the pastor, snatched the cross pendant on his necklace and the two other assailants opened fire from the rear.

“The pastor’s wife was hit by bullets and she died at a hospital a few hours after, while her husband and his deputy were treated and discharged.”

Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chidi Nwabuzor said the command has begun a full-scale investigation to apprehend those behind the act and bring them to justice.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu launches new ministry to empower Nigerian Creatives

Tinubu launches new ministry to empower Nigerian Creatives

Nasarawa Govt to vaccinate young girls against cervical, breast cancers

Nasarawa Govt to vaccinate young girls against cervical, breast cancers

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

36 military officers die in Niger state

36 military officers die in Niger state

Tinubu assures digital adoption across govt for Nigeria’s socio-economic progress

Tinubu assures digital adoption across govt for Nigeria’s socio-economic progress

Tinubu's women ministers and their portfolios

Tinubu's women ministers and their portfolios

Court strikes out charges of illegal arm possession against Emefiele

Court strikes out charges of illegal arm possession against Emefiele

Kaduna Govt pledges to allocate 15% of budget to healthcare

Kaduna Govt pledges to allocate 15% of budget to healthcare

Seplat’s capsised rig, 92 personnel safe, rescue operations ongoing – NUPRC

Seplat’s capsised rig, 92 personnel safe, rescue operations ongoing – NUPRC

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The ill-fated vehicle was later seen stuck around a gutter beside the road, crossing the gutter [Punch]

Mother and daughter lose their lives as bus crashes into shops

Collapsed overhead water tank kills lady in Benin.

Collapsed overhead water tank kills lady in Benin

Any student that refuses to comply will face the consequences [Hotels Nigeria]

Ogun poly students warned to wear pants and bras on school campus

Prison returnee arrested for attempting to steal cars in Abeokuta. [Oguntoday]

Prison returnee arrested for attempting to steal cars in Abeokuta