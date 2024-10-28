High diesel costs drive guard to steal 350 litres worth ₦437, 500 from company

ADVERTISEMENT
The convict will pay an option of ₦30,000 fine or spend six months in prison and a compensation of ₦150,000 or another year in prison in default.

The Magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the charge. Bokkos in his judgement ordered the convict to pay an option of ₦30,000 fine or spend six months in prison and a compensation of ₦150,000 or another year in prison in default.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Labaran Ahamed told the court that the case was reported on October 2, at the Area Command Metro Police station by one Simon Dikko, the complainant.

Ahmed said that the convict stole 350 litres of diesel valued at ₦437,500 from the company where he worked as a security guard. He said that the offence contravened the Plateau State Penal Code Law.

