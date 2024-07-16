RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Herbalist in court over ₦2.5 million charm fraud gets ₦3 million bail

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defendant obtained ₦2.5 million from a client to prepare him a traditional charm to boost his business and personal wealth.

The herbalist pleaded not guilty in court (image used for illustrative purpose) [Sahara Reporters]
Amuda, whose home address was not provided, is being tried for alleged charges of obtaining money under false pretence and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Iyabo Oladoyin, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in June, at Ilora, Oyo State.

Oladoyin alleged that the defendant obtained the money from one Taofeek Ogungbe, under the pretext of wanting to prepare him a traditional charm to boost his business and personal wealth.

She told the court that the defendant failed to provide the agreed services which offence contravenes Sections 419 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Adebola Adeola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦3 million with two sureties in like sum. She adjourned the case until August 20, for hearing.

