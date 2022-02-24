RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen raid 4 banks in Edo town, kill 2 police officers, five others

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gunmen attacked four banks and a Police Divisional Headquarters on Thursday as they laid siege on Uromi town in Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo.

Gunmen raid 4 banks in Edo town, kill 2 police officers, five others. [NAN]
Eyewitnesses said the gunmen got to the town in their numbers and in several vehicles before they attacked the four banks with dynamites.

The unmasked gunmen killed five persons and two police officers in the siege.

Police spokesman in Edo, SP Bello Kontongs, confirmed the attack but said he had no further detail of the attack.

Kontongs said one of the four banks attacked is of the new generation.

He also confirmed the killing of the two Police officers and five civilians in the attack.

