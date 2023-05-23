The sports category has moved to a new website.
Gunmen kill police inspector at checkpoint in Ebonyi

The gunmen opened fire at the checkpoint and injured two other officers.

Two other officers are receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in the shooting
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed this on Tuesday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

According to Onovwakpoyeya, the command is aware of the incident and is making out for a press statement.

"I am making a press statement now, and I will make it available to the media when I am done," Onovwakpoyeya said.

An eyewitness, Philip Onwe, told NAN that the killers opened fire at a checkpoint and shot the inspector and two other police officers, who sustained bullet wounds.

