Gunmen kill police inspector at checkpoint in Ebonyi
The gunmen opened fire at the checkpoint and injured two other officers.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed this on Tuesday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.
According to Onovwakpoyeya, the command is aware of the incident and is making out for a press statement.
"I am making a press statement now, and I will make it available to the media when I am done," Onovwakpoyeya said.
An eyewitness, Philip Onwe, told NAN that the killers opened fire at a checkpoint and shot the inspector and two other police officers, who sustained bullet wounds.
