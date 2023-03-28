ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen kill 2 NSCDC personnel, two others in Imo

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the NSCDC personnel were riding in a vehicle when they were ambushed and killed by their attackers "without any form of provocation ".

Gunmen
Gunmen

Commandant of the NSCDC in Imo, Mr Matthew Ovye who confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri on Monday said that the incident occured at Umulolo community, Ngor Okpala council area of the state.

He gave the names of the NSCDC personnel to include Sixtus Onwusirike, an Assistant Superintendent 2 and Simon Simon, a Corps Assistant.

He said that the four men were gunned down in what appeared to be a surprise attack at the Eke Isu market of the Umulolo community adding that security operatives had taken over the area.

He also said that the NSCDC personnel were riding in a vehicle when they were ambushed and killed by their attackers “without any form of provocation “.

“ It’s a black Monday for us but we are on it. It’s rather unfortunate. Relevant security agencies have swung into action and the culprits will soon be brought to book,” he said.

He however, advised residents of the area to avoid taking laws into their hands as security agencies were already on the top of their game.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer in Imo, Mr Henry Okoye also confirmed the incident and promised that security operatives would fish out the culprits in no time.

