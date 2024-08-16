ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen kidnap 20 Unijos medical students in Benue

News Agency Of Nigeria

No fewer than 20 students were ambushed and kidnapped around Otukpo.

Benue Police Public Relations Officer Sewuese Anene told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday by telephone that the incident happened at 5.30 p.m.

Anene said that the students who were travelling to Enugu for their annual Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students convention were ambushed and kidnapped in Otukpo.

She said that investigation into the matter was ongoing, adding that there was no additional information at the time of filing this report.

“A report was received that medical students from Jos were on their way from Jos to Enugu and were kidnapped around Otukpo.

“No fewer than 20 students were ambushed and kidnapped around Otukpo. They are coming from Jos,” she said.

