Gunmen attack 15 communities, kill 96 persons, destroy 221 houses in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

The assailants also destroyed 8 vehicles and 27 motorcycles.

Gunmen attack 15 communities, kill 96 persons, destroys 221 houses in Plateau [Premium Times]
Gunmen attack 15 communities, kill 96 persons, destroys 221 houses in Plateau [Premium Times]

The assailants also destroyed eight vehicles and 27 motorcycles, police spokesman in the state, DSP Alfred Alabo, stated on Tuesday in Jos.

On December 24, at about 10pm, gunmen attacked 15 villages in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas simultaneously.

“Findings from the assessment of the incident in Bokkos revealed that the 12 villages were attacked; more than 79 persons killed and 221 houses were set ablaze.

“Twenty-seven motorcycles and eight vehicles were equally burnt down.

“Three communities were attacked in Barkin-Ladi where 17 persons were killed.

“Investigation and monitoring are still on and further development will be communicated soon,’’ Alabo stated.

He listed communities attacked in Bokkos Local Government Area as Ndun, Ngyong, Murfet, Makundary, Tamiso, Chiang, Tahore, Gawarba, Dares, Meyenga, Darwat and Butura Kampani. Alabo stated also that communities attacked in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area were NTV, Hurum and Darawat.

News Agency Of Nigeria

