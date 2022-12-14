ADVERTISEMENT
Guardian impregnates 13-year-old girl in Anambra

Damilare Famuyiwa

The 75-year-old suspect he was only playing with the victim and never intended to impregnate her.

A man identified as Sunday Muoghalu, has impregnated a 13-year-old girl, whom he was entrusted to take care of.

The teenage girl, according to multiple reports, had now given birth, as she insisted that the 75-year-old is the father of her baby.

The news of the delivery of the baby broke out on social media over the weekend, showing the teenage mother with her newborn at a hospital in Adazi-Nnukwu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the minor was being detained for her inability to pay her hospital bill.

The state government, however, got wind of the situation and led a team to search for her as she was rescued, and taken into safe custody.

Confirming that the minor had been rescued, Chidimma Ikeanyionwu, the spokesperson of the Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare, stated that the septuagenarian was arrested on Sunday, December 11, 2022, and handed over to the police.

The teenage mother said she hailed from Akwa Ibom State, while her biological parents stayed in Agulu, Anambra State.

She said, “Muoghalu’s wife is known as Madam Ghana. This started when Madam Ghana travelled to the village.

“I am not the only one involved. There is another girl who is seven years old;Muoghalu used to sleep with her too.

“This started when I began to see my menstruation and he started forcing me to sleep with him. I once told Madam Ghana about it, and she cautioned her husband, but when it continued, I could not do much any longer.”

Reacting to the rescue of the minor, Anambra Commissioner for Women and Children’s Welfare, Ify Obinabo vowed that the culprit would soon be charged.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
