'Silence is not an option': Group demands justice for femicide victims

Segun Adeyemi

Nigeria, which has recorded 27,698 cases of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in the past three years, has seen disturbing examples of femicide.

During a press conference held on Monday, September 23, Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, Executive Director of the foundation, highlighted the critical state of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide in the country.
Pulse Nigeria reported in June that Glory Adekolure, a student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), met an untimely death after being raped and gruesomely killed on her way home from school.

Similarly, the Kogi State Police Command confirmed the gruesome murder of a female student of the Federal University Lokoja.

The police confirmed the arrest of four persons in connection to the alleged murder.'

Meanwhile, the FAME Foundation has called for urgent action to address the alarming rise of femicide in Nigeria.

"Femicide has become a pandemic," Atoyebi said. "The girlchild, young women, and female adults are endangered, and victim blaming must end."

Atoyebi cited cases such as that of 19-year-old Damilola, killed by kidnappers in Kogi State, and Christianah Idowu, a university student murdered by her peer in Ogun State.

"These cases reflect a growing pattern of gender-based violence," she added.

FAME Foundation is actively raising awareness and advocating for legal reforms.

"We need to strengthen existing laws and ensure swift punishment for perpetrators," Atoyebi stressed.

She also emphasised the need for public education programs to challenge harmful gender stereotypes.

"Engaging men and boys in conversations about gender equality is critical to changing these harmful norms."

The foundation has launched several initiatives, including advocacy programs in IDP camps and communities, to educate the public on gender equality.

"The time to act is now. Every woman and girl deserves the right to live free from violence and fear," Atoyebi concluded.

FAME Foundation continues to work closely with law enforcement, civil society organisations, and the government to ensure justice for victims.

