UNIBEN student raped and killed on her way home from final clearance`

Adekolure reportedly went to UNIBEN for her final clearance on June 13, 2024, but got attacked on her way returning home.

Her body was later found near her home in the Iyowa community of Benin.

According to her brother, who identified himself as @softbaba on X, she was brutally attacked while returning from school. He revealed that she was beaten, raped, and murdered, with her body abandoned close to their house.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), @softbaba demanded justice for his sister, urging Nigerians and the police to help uncover the truth behind her death.

He wrote, “Justice for my younger sister Adekolure Idowu Glory, who was raped and killed in Iyowa community, Benin, Edo State, on her way back from school (UNIBEN). She went for her clearance and her corpse was dropped close to our mother’s house.

"Help us seek justice for my kid sister, who graduated from the University of Benin in April 2024 and was still processing her projects and clearance. She was raped to death on her way back from school on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at just 22 years old.

“Her lifeless body was deposited at UBTH mortuary on June 15, 2024, with the help of the Nigeria Police from Ekhiadolor Division. She was beaten, raped, and killed. Please, Nigerians, come to my rescue. The help I need now is for my innocent sister. My mum can’t hold herself. Please, everyone should help me retweet and tag those who can help me get justice.”

Responding to inquiries from news correspondents, the police command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the ongoing investigation. He, however, refrained from disclosing whether any arrests had been made, citing the sensitive nature of the case.

“We have commenced an investigation into the matter to uncover the circumstances behind her death. Because of the nature of the incident and to avoid jeopardising the investigation, I can’t disclose if any arrests have been made. We will continue to investigate and update the public on developments soonest,” Nwabuzor said.