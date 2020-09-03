The answer may be quite obvious but the new Nokia 5.3 answers the questions in quite a spectacular fashion. You simply go beyond. And here’s why.

The new Nokia 5.3 smartphone features a number of firsts for a Nokia smartphone for phenomenal value. For starters. It comes with an AI-powered quad-camera, the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 Mobile Platform and a signature two-day battery life . You can get a first experience to build your imagination of Nokia 5.3 by watching an unboxing/review via the link below.

No matter where you are and the lighting situation, the main 13MP camera, powered by AI guarantees that you capture the best shots even with very dim light (with the Night mode feature). And you don’t get to miss anything with the wide-angle and macro lenses that give you exciting options to capture the moment - whether close-ups, wide or scenic shots.

It also offers a series of AI imaging and smart tools for great shots all the time. To get portraits that pop, you’ve got the portrait mode enhanced with the bokeh effects and a depth sensor at your disposal. With the Nokia 5.3, you capture the best of moments just the way you want it.

The Nokia 5.3 comes with a 6.55’ screen. Just think about that for a minute! With that screen size, you get a top-notch experience with streaming and gaming. You now get to enjoy your favourite shows on a screen that captures every single detail. If gaming is your deal, you can trust the Nokia 5.3 to add colour and a refreshed feel to the gaming experience.

With the new Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 Mobile Platform, a first for a Nokia smartphone, you get to switch apps without any hassle. The Nokia 5.3 also offers silky-smooth graphics that leave lasting impressions.

Go beyond with Nokia 5.3

When it comes to battery life, the Nokia 5.3 is a complete game-changer. With the signature two-day battery life, the 4000mAh and AI-assisted Adaptive Battery Feature keep you enjoying using your apps, streaming your favourite shows, and playing games without having to worry about charging your phone.

The Nokia 5.3 comes with a sleek front glass with a durable composite back that’s designed to honour its Nordic design heritage. The smartphone is durable yet incredibly stunning! The Android 10 feature gives you faster access to the Google Assistant button, and it allows you more access to more. In addition, Pure Android delivers a software experience with a streamlined interface and eliminates bloatware.

The Nokia 5.3 just keeps getting better with two years of Android upgrades and three years of monthly security updates. Nokia 5.3 also comes ready for Android 11 and beyond. The experience with the Nokia 5.3 isn’t like any other, it simply takes you beyond.

You can purchase the Nokia 5.3 in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal colors with the 4GB/64GB RAM/ROM configuration in offline and online retail stores at a price starting from N79,000. You also get to enjoy double data for 6 months when you buy a Nokia 5.3 device from MTN.

For more details, please check the Nokia 5.3 product page

This is a featured post.