Glo Festival of Joy Promo turns Ibadan teenager into house owner

#FeatureByGlo: Loyal customers of telecommunications and digital services provider, Globacom, yesterday witnessed the fulfillment of the brand's promise as a 19-year-old undergraduate was presented a three-bedroom house in its unprecedented promo, Festival of Joy.

“I was in disbelief, I thought it was just someone playing pranks”, he said, adding though that he knew from past events that Globacom is a company that gives huge prizes to its subscribers. He, however, said that the decision on how to use the apartment would be left for his parents to make.

His 54-year-old mother, Mrs. Funmilayo Akindele, was also brimming with palpable joy as she said, “The house will be a place of refuge for Ibrahim and his older brother while we will be coming to spend weekends with them”.

The Globacom Head of Operations in the West Territory, Mr. Akeem Yusuf, noted that the promo is another opportunity for the company to reward its subscribers with amazing prizes in line with its commitment to the continued empowerment of its customers.

Our commitment to the total well-being of our subscribers and the realization that shelter is one of the key needs of man have fuelled our desire to help some of them have houses of their own through this promo. This kind of prize is unprecedented as no brand has ever offered or presented such to their customers before”, he stated.

Ibadan will be hosting another prize presentation on Thursday, November 17, where lucky winners will go home with prizes including a brand new Kia car, power generators, sewing machines, rechargeable fans among other prizes.

Glo Festival of Joy will make 20 lucky subscribers landlords/landladies, just as 24 of them will win brand new cars across major cities of the nation as well as other prizes, including power generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans, among other prizes.

Subscribers who wish to participate in the promo have been enjoined to dial the dedicated short code *611# and recharge with N500 weekly to stand a chance to win the rechargeable fan, N2,500 monthly recharge for the Sewing Machine, N5,000 monthly recharge for the generator, N10,000 monthly recharge for the car and N20,000 data subscription during the promo period for the house. The more the recharges, the higher the chance of winning.

The presentation in Ibadan yesterday, was attended by the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr. Debo Ogundoyin, and other key members of the state legislature.

