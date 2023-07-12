Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Girl lures Lagos man to Osun on social media, robs him of ₦1.5m

News Agency Of Nigeria

Opalola also said officers of the command on July 10 arrested two suspects in Ilorin, Kwara, in possession of a car stolen at gunpoint from a complainant’s residence in Osun.

Girl lures Lagos man to Osun on social media, robs him of ₦1.5m. [Businessday NG]
Girl lures Lagos man to Osun on social media, robs him of ₦1.5m. [Businessday NG]

Recommended articles

The Command Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, made this known on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Opalola said the victim was lured to Ikire in Irewole Local Government Area by the teenager, on June 28.

According to her, the girl arranged with other suspects and allegedly robbed the man of his phone, which they used to transfer ₦1.5 million from his bank account.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On June 28, at about 1.30 p.m, a complainant reported at Ikire Police Division that he met one girl (name withheld) on social media and they started chatting.

“He added that he was later invited to come to Osun from Lagos State by the girl.

“He stated further that, when he came to Ikire, the girl lured him to her boyfriend’s house where he met some unscrupulous elements who attacked him and collected his phone, which they used to transfer the sum of 1.5 million from his account,” she said.

The police spokesperson added that immediately the case was reported, police detectives swung into action and arrested the suspect and one Ariyo Ayobami at their hideout.

She said preliminary investigation also led to the arrest of another accomplice, while efforts were on to arrest other suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opalola also said officers of the command on July 10 arrested two suspects in Ilorin, Kwara, in possession of a car stolen at gunpoint from a complainant’s residence in Osun.

She said that the victim on May 11, reported that he was attacked by three men, armed with guns and other dangerous weapons at his residence.

The hoodlums dispossessed him of his valuables and two Toyota Camry cars valued over ₦12.46 million.

Opalola said intelligence gathering thereafter led detectives of the command to Ilorin where one Abdulwasiu Jato and Kolawole Iwalaye were arrested in possession of one of the stolen cars.

She said that another suspected stolen car, a Toyota Corolla 2012 model, was found in their possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opalola said six other armed robbery suspects terrorising motorists at Aba-Ede Junction on Osu-Ile-Ife highway, were also arrested on July 9, by the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad.

The command spokesperson said all the suspects would be charged to court after completion of investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I know you're suffering - Tinubu begs Nigerians to endure subsidy removal

I know you're suffering - Tinubu begs Nigerians to endure subsidy removal

Prof. Soyinka remains Nigeria’s pride – Sanwo-Olu

Prof. Soyinka remains Nigeria’s pride – Sanwo-Olu

Construction company explains why NASS roof still leaking

Construction company explains why NASS roof still leaking

Troops kill 3 bandits in Plateau, recover weapons

Troops kill 3 bandits in Plateau, recover weapons

Prof. Sambo inducted into UK’s faculty of public health

Prof. Sambo inducted into UK’s faculty of public health

Court adjourns trial of 4 suspects arrested for JAMB registration malpractice

Court adjourns trial of 4 suspects arrested for JAMB registration malpractice

Lagos govt installs 48 traditional rulers in 3 years

Lagos govt installs 48 traditional rulers in 3 years

Reps fix date to consider Tinubu's ₦500bn palliatives request

Reps fix date to consider Tinubu's ₦500bn palliatives request

Shettima meets Malala, says FG committed to girl-child education

Shettima meets Malala, says FG committed to girl-child education

Pulse Sports

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Image of Amarah Kennedy

Widow weeps as boyfriend sends nude photos to her late husband’s family

Nana Agradaa in tears as women's fellowship leader in her church snatches her husband

Nana Agradaa in tears as women's fellowship leader in her church snatches her husband

Kumawood actor Oboy Siki aka Boys Boys

I don't eat my wife's food, she can kill me; Oboy Siki explains (VIDEO)

Micheal Olowere, Ibadan-based cleric (Credit: Tribune online)

'Ibadan cleric, Olowere had premonition of his death' – Associate