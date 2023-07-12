Girl lures Lagos man to Osun on social media, robs him of ₦1.5m

The Command Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, made this known on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Opalola said the victim was lured to Ikire in Irewole Local Government Area by the teenager, on June 28.

According to her, the girl arranged with other suspects and allegedly robbed the man of his phone, which they used to transfer ₦1.5 million from his bank account.

“On June 28, at about 1.30 p.m, a complainant reported at Ikire Police Division that he met one girl (name withheld) on social media and they started chatting.

“He added that he was later invited to come to Osun from Lagos State by the girl.

“He stated further that, when he came to Ikire, the girl lured him to her boyfriend’s house where he met some unscrupulous elements who attacked him and collected his phone, which they used to transfer the sum of ₦1.5 million from his account,” she said.

The police spokesperson added that immediately the case was reported, police detectives swung into action and arrested the suspect and one Ariyo Ayobami at their hideout.

She said preliminary investigation also led to the arrest of another accomplice, while efforts were on to arrest other suspects.

Opalola also said officers of the command on July 10 arrested two suspects in Ilorin, Kwara, in possession of a car stolen at gunpoint from a complainant’s residence in Osun.

She said that the victim on May 11, reported that he was attacked by three men, armed with guns and other dangerous weapons at his residence.

The hoodlums dispossessed him of his valuables and two Toyota Camry cars valued over ₦12.46 million.

Opalola said intelligence gathering thereafter led detectives of the command to Ilorin where one Abdulwasiu Jato and Kolawole Iwalaye were arrested in possession of one of the stolen cars.

She said that another suspected stolen car, a Toyota Corolla 2012 model, was found in their possession.

Opalola said six other armed robbery suspects terrorising motorists at Aba-Ede Junction on Osu-Ile-Ife highway, were also arrested on July 9, by the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad.