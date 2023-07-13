Girl electrocutes to death while running from a dog in Lagos

Taiye Ojo, a 13-year-old girl, on Saturday, July 8, 2023, got electrocuted to death in her residence in the Makoko area of Yaba, Lagos State.

Ojo met her untimely death over the weekend when she was running away from a barking dog in the compound. It was further learnt that Ojo was on her way to the toilet located within the premises when the dog started barking.

In the process of escaping from the dog, the girl accidentally touched the outdoor unit of an air conditioner and she was electrocuted. Although she was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment, but was confirmed dead on her arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Information has it that a dog was barking at her (the deceased) while she was going to the toilet and when she tried to escape from the dog, her hand mistakenly touched the window unit air conditioner which electrocuted her.

“The DPO led the patrol team and detectives to the scene, but the deceased was already rushed to the hospital where she gave up the ghost,” a police report through which the tragic incident was confirmed, read.

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin has confirmed the incident, saying investigations were ongoing. Recall that a 17-year-old Fawaz Oseni, was recently electrocuted.

In what appeared to be a similarly tragic incident to that of Ojo, Oseni, a resident of Lawal Street, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, was playing football at No.8 Lawal Close, in front of Leeland Schools, Oregun area of Lagos State, when the ball fell on the roof of the house.