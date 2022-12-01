Fraudster k*lls his girlfriend, hides her body over the money client paid to her

It was gathered that Obeta and Buhari were together when an argument bordering on money ensued between them.

Obeta was said to have accused Buhari, an Higher National Diploma (HND) student of Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Sapade, of failing to relinquish the money one of his clients paid into her account.

The argument got heated and led to a fight, during which Obeta killed Buhari.

In order to conceal the crime, the suspect hid Buhari’s corpse under the bunk of his bed as he waited for a time to dispose of his girlfriend’s body without anyone noticing.

The suspect was, however, exposed after his neighbours who became concerned about Buhari’s whereabouts following the argument with her boyfriend, found her corpse under Obeta’s bunk.

Following the discovery, the neighbours alongside residents in the area, who became angered by Obeta’s action, pounced on him.

The mob was reportedly on the brink of lynching Obeta when policemen intervened, rescued him and took him to the station.

“I was at the police station yesterday on this issue. They just met themselves not quite long. The guy is a Yahoo boy and he sells goods. But from what we gathered, the guy beat the girl to death because of his client’s money.

“The guy’s name is John Obeta; he is not a student, he just came to rent a house around the area. The house is a big building; the guy was not the only one living there and it is nemesis that caught up with him,” a source who spoke on the incident on a condition of anonymity, stated.