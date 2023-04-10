Fleeing Abuja prisoner arrested while stealing okada in Nasarawa

Following his arrest, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) established that Salisu Buhari is one of those responsible for stolen motorcycles in the area.

Operatives of Nasarawa Police Command nabbed Buhari, after conspiring with one Zubeiru Ali to steal motorcycles from residents of the Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement in which Buhari’s arrest was disclosed, Nasarawa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ramhan Nansel said the suspect was nabbed on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

The statement read: “On April 6, 2023, at about 10 pm, police operatives attached to the Nasarawa Division, in a sting operation, arrested the duo of Zubairu Ali (27 years) and Salisu Buhari (24 years) for motorcycle theft in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are responsible for most motorcycle snatching and theft in Nasarawa Local Government Area and its environs.

“Upon interrogation, Salisu Buhari confessed to having escaped from Kuje Prison when the facility was attacked last year, linked up with his crony, and went into the criminal venture.”