According to Channels TV, the incident occurred at a polling unit on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

The aggressor and the victim reportedly got in a fight over their positions on a voting queue. A picture shows the latter with a bloodied-face as another woman helped her to walk.

In faraway Kogi State, the death of a 19-year-old voter Daniel Yusuf, has been confirmed. The deceased was reportedly shot by gunmen hours after he posted on Facebook about elections violence.