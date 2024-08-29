FCT Police arrest 2 friends for stealing armoured cable wires since 2023

The police charged Abubakar, 35, and Micah, 23, all of FHA Lugbe with criminal conspiracy, mischief and theft. However, the defendants denied committing the offence.

The prosecution counsel, Donatus Abah, told the court that on July 29 the FCT commissioner of Police received a distress call on the activities of the defendants. Abah said the defendant was caught in the act and arrested. The prosecutor said during a police investigation, it was discovered that the defendants had been in the business of stealing armoured cable since 2023.

He told the court that the defendants had stolen the cables and sold them to one Ikenna Iwuchukwu and Monday Anowau. He said the defendants made a confessional statement but all efforts made to recover other stolen cables, failed.

Abah said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 97, 327 and 287 of the Penal Code. Magistrate Ekpenyong Okon admitted the defendant's bail for ₦1 million each and one surety in like sum.