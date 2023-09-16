Father confesses to killing baby girl because he prefers male child

The man who lives in Doka Baici, Tofa Local Government Area, has been arrested by the Kano State Hisbah Board on Friday.

His arrest was announced by the board in a statement issued in Kano by the Deputy Commander General, Operations, Dr Mujahid Aminudeen.

Aminudeen said that the suspect had informed officials of the board that he gave the baby a local insect killer, Otapiapia.

“Salisu also drugged the mother of the baby, Sa’ade, with a cup of tea which contained sleeping tablets before carrying out the criminal act.

“The suspect confessed to the crime, saying he preferred a male child but his wife gave birth to a female, which prompted him to end the baby’s life”, the official said in the statement.