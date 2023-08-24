ADVERTISEMENT
Farm workers imprisoned for stealing ₦606,000 worth of catfish in Ogun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The farm workers stole 404 pieces of catfish from their boss in Ogun State.

Akinleye and Adewole were convicted for stealing 404 pieces of catfish valued at ₦606,000 belonging to their boss, Ibukun Sanusi. The prosecutor, Olakunle Shonibare, argued that the offences committed on January 24, 2023, contravened Sections 516(1) and 382(2) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State.

The charge read in part, “That you, Akinleye Adegoke, Adewole Adediran and others at large on January 24, 2023 at about 12noon at Abidelep Farm and Agro-Service Limited, Ilewo, Orile, Abeokuta in the magisterial district did conspire to commit felony and thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 516(1) of the Criminal Laws of Ogun State.

“That you, Akinleye Adegoke, Adewole Adediran and others at large on the same date, time and place in the aforesaid magisterial district did steal 404 pieces of catfish valued at ₦606,000 property of one Mrs Sanusi Ibukun and thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 382(2) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State.”

The convicts, workers on a farm in Ilewo, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, were consequently sentenced to six months imprisonment each for the first count and one year imprisonment each for the second count.

Odumosu, in her ruling, however, granted an option of fine for the convicts to the tune of ₦10,000 each for each jail term provided they can pay back the ₦606,000 to the complainant.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

