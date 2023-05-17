Electrician steals ₦30k loudspeaker from mosque to resell for ₦2k

Abdulkawil pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and theft and begged the court for leniency.

The judge, Saminu Suleiman, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of ₦60,000, and warned him to desist from committing any crime in the future.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Sani Yusuf, of the same address, reported the matter at the Dutse Alhaji Police on April 30.

Ogada said the convict criminally trespassed into a mosque in Dutse Makaranta, Abuja and stole a loudspeaker worth ₦30,000.

He said the defendant stole the loudspeaker and sold it for ₦2,000 to a scavenger.