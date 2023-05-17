The sports category has moved to a new website.
Electrician steals ₦30k loudspeaker from mosque to resell for ₦2k

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict criminally trespassed into a mosque in Abuja to steal the loudspeaker.

The electrician resold the loudspeaker to a scavenger [Business Standard]

Abdulkawil pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and theft and begged the court for leniency.

The judge, Saminu Suleiman, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of ₦60,000, and warned him to desist from committing any crime in the future.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Sani Yusuf, of the same address, reported the matter at the Dutse Alhaji Police on April 30.

Ogada said the convict criminally trespassed into a mosque in Dutse Makaranta, Abuja and stole a loudspeaker worth ₦30,000.

He said the defendant stole the loudspeaker and sold it for ₦2,000 to a scavenger.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code.

