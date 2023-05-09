The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Electrician docked for allegedly beating up girlfriend for infidelity

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 265, 264 and 245 of the Penal Code.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)

The defendant, who resides at One Man Village, Nasarawa State was arraigned on a four-count charge of criminal force, assault, causing grievous hurt and intimidation.

Adekunle, however denied commiting the offence levelled against him.

The prosecutor, Insp. Christian Michael told the court that the complainant (victim), Miss Endurance Abah reported the matter at the New Nyanya police station, New Karu, Nasarawa State on May 4.

“The complainant, who was in a romantic relationship with the defendant, alleged that on same date, the defendant accused her of cheating on him.

“This resulted into serious argument that the defendant beat her up and inflicted injury on her forehead.

“The defendant, however, went further to threaten the complainant, saying that he would use cutlass and cut down anybody that intervene,” Michael told the court.

The judge, Evelyn Otusha, however granted the defendant bail in the sum of 100,000 and one surety in like sum.

She said the surety must not be less than a level three civil servant, who must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court and she servant and adjourned the case until May 31 for hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

