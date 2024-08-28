RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Eiye confraternity leader bags 7 years jail term in Ogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Man faces two-count charge of conspiracy and belonging to an unlawful society.

Man bags 7 years jail term for belonging to secret cult with no fine option
Man bags 7 years jail term for belonging to secret cult with no fine option

Recommended articles

The Magistrate, O.L. Oke, held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and the defendant was guilty as charged.

Oke also said the evidence presented by the prosecution was tenable, ordering that Mutairu should serve out his term without an option of a fine.

Mutairu had faced a two-count charge of conspiracy and belonging to an unlawful society.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Olaide Rawlings, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on September 3, 2023, at Olodo Junction in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of Ogun.

Rawlings said the police received information that some members of Eiye Confraternity led by the defendant were holding their meeting at Olodo Junction in Ijebu-Ode.

She said the police caught the defendant, while the other cult members escaped.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 45(b) and 36 of the Secret Cults Prohibition and Special Provisions Law of Ogun 2016.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LiveScore Bet Squads: The best free-to-play game in Nigeria

LiveScore Bet Squads: The best free-to-play game in Nigeria

FG and ASUU in urgent talks to prevent strike following 21-day notice

FG and ASUU in urgent talks to prevent strike following 21-day notice

NLC to embark on nationwide prayer march over Ajaero’s police invitation

NLC to embark on nationwide prayer march over Ajaero’s police invitation

Police capture kidnappers after collecting ₦3m ransom from victim's family

Police capture kidnappers after collecting ₦3m ransom from victim's family

Labour Party crisis: Obi, Otti rally stakeholders for strategic meeting

Labour Party crisis: Obi, Otti rally stakeholders for strategic meeting

Nigerian CDS, Musa meets Nigerien counterpart amid ECOWAS withdrawal crisis

Nigerian CDS, Musa meets Nigerien counterpart amid ECOWAS withdrawal crisis

NIS deports Zimbabwean bishop for participating in Methodist Church election

NIS deports Zimbabwean bishop for participating in Methodist Church election

Protests across Canada as 70,000 foreign students face deportation

Protests across Canada as 70,000 foreign students face deportation

Abike Dabiri shares photo of woman who threatened to poison Nigerians in Canada

Abike Dabiri shares photo of woman who threatened to poison Nigerians in Canada

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Trending

The deceased, Ryan Akagbusi [Punch]

Missing 8-year-old Nigerian boy found dead in US lake

Court sentences 18-year-old to 6 months community service for internet fraud [Yahoo]

Court sentences 18-year-old to 6 months community service for internet fraud

PPRO, Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko [Punch]

Man suspects foul play after son dies in NNPC facility

Lynch

2 students arrested for lynching spiritualist over phone theft accusation