Eiye confraternity leader bags 7 years jail term in Ogun

The Magistrate, O.L. Oke, held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and the defendant was guilty as charged.

Oke also said the evidence presented by the prosecution was tenable, ordering that Mutairu should serve out his term without an option of a fine.

Mutairu had faced a two-count charge of conspiracy and belonging to an unlawful society.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Olaide Rawlings, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on September 3, 2023, at Olodo Junction in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of Ogun.

Rawlings said the police received information that some members of Eiye Confraternity led by the defendant were holding their meeting at Olodo Junction in Ijebu-Ode.

She said the police caught the defendant, while the other cult members escaped.