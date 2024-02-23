EFCC arrests dozens of KWASU students over alleged fraud

The students were arrested alongside two residents of Malete in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara, over offences bordering on internet fraud.

The EFCC's Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale disclosed disclosed in a statement that the arrest was sequel to credible intelligence over the rising trend of "yahoo-yahoo" business in the state, especially on campuses.

According to Oyewale, in a bid to free the state of corruption and other nefarious activities of scammers, the EFCC operatives swung into action and upon discrete investigations closed up on the suspects and arrested in their various hideouts after days of surveillance on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

