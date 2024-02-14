ADVERTISEMENT
EFCC arrests 4 suspected fraudsters in Maiduguri

News Agency Of Nigeria

The operatives also recovered four smartphones, three HP laptops, and power banks from the suspects.

EFCC arrests 4 suspected fraudsters in Maiduguri [Punch]
This is contained in a statement by Dele Oyewale, EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, on Tuesday in Maiduguri. He said operatives of the commission arrested the suspects at the former Trafalgar Hotel, Bolori area of Maiduguri, following actionable intelligence on their criminal activities.

Oyewale said the operatives recovered four smartphones, three HP laptops, and power banks from the suspects. He said the suspects would soon be charged in court.

