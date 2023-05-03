EFCC arrests 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu
The EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.
According to him, the suspects include one Chigozie Philips, founder of Holy Family School Abakpa, Enugu, where he allegedly trains prospective cybercriminals.
”Thirteen of his proteges who were arrested in the sting operation are Kingsley Okorie, Henry Chidiebere, Elochukwu Chukwuemeka Micheal, Nelson Nnaji, Joacin Kelvin, Kelechi Ibe, Chinonso James, Udeh Isaiah and Micheal Chukwuemeka.
”Others include Ifeanyi Ozor Bright, Etuma John, Okafor Chukwuemeka, Raymond Chinaza, Desmond James, Ozoma Chinonso Anthony, Uchenna Aka and Ozor Celestine.
”Items recovered from the suspects include 20 mobile phones and 2 laptops. The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” he said.
