Early morning inferno claims 3 lives in Kano

Abdullahi stated that 100 temporary shops were also consumed by the inferno.

“We received an emergency call from Bichi fire station at about 03:30 a.m. from one Ibrahim Tsalha that there was a fire outbreak at the market and immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 03:35a.m. to stop the fire from spreading to other shops.

“Our men evacuated three unconscious bodies which were later confirmed dead and the corpses handed over to Inspector Mukaila Inusa of Bichi police division.

“The three victims included one female of about 35 years old, a cripple male of about 30 years old and a male teenager of about 18 years old, their names have yet to be confirmed,” he said.

Abdullahi added that the service has already initiated an investigation into the causes of the inferno.