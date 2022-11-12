RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Early morning inferno claims 3 lives in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of three persons, following an early morning inferno in Badume Market in Bichi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on Friday.

Early morning inferno claims 3 lives in Kano. [Photos]
Early morning inferno claims 3 lives in Kano. [Photos]

Recommended articles

Abdullahi stated that 100 temporary shops were also consumed by the inferno.

“We received an emergency call from Bichi fire station at about 03:30 a.m. from one Ibrahim Tsalha that there was a fire outbreak at the market and immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 03:35a.m. to stop the fire from spreading to other shops.

“Our men evacuated three unconscious bodies which were later confirmed dead and the corpses handed over to Inspector Mukaila Inusa of Bichi police division.

“The three victims included one female of about 35 years old, a cripple male of about 30 years old and a male teenager of about 18 years old, their names have yet to be confirmed,” he said.

Abdullahi added that the service has already initiated an investigation into the causes of the inferno.

He advised the general public to switch off all electrical appliances, disconnect from source when not in use and handle fire with care.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation donates over N60 million relief items to flood victims in Rivers

O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation donates over N60 million relief items to flood victims in Rivers

INEC begins display of voters register in Lagos State for claims

INEC begins display of voters register in Lagos State for claims

I will rebuild Nigeria – Peter Obi

I will rebuild Nigeria – Peter Obi

APC threatens legal action over alleged discriminatory statement by PDP chieftain

APC threatens legal action over alleged discriminatory statement by PDP chieftain

Authors, others mourn literary icon, publisher, Dillibe Onyeama

Authors, others mourn literary icon, publisher, Dillibe Onyeama

We are not recruiting, avoid fraudsters – WAEC warns job seekers

We are not recruiting, avoid fraudsters – WAEC warns job seekers

UI graduates now accepted at NYSC Orientation Camps- official

UI graduates now accepted at NYSC Orientation Camps- official

Drug trafficking as national security threat

Drug trafficking as national security threat

2023: INEC assures of peaceful, credible elections

2023: INEC assures of peaceful, credible elections

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Lady jumps into lagoon

Lady jumps into Lagos lagoon over a misunderstanding with her fiancé

HIV positive woman confesses to mixing blood with zobo drinks.

HIV positive woman confesses to mixing blood with zobo drinks for customers

Chidinmna and late Ataga

Witness says Chidinma, her foster father aren’t honest about Ataga’s d*ath

DSS official jumped into Lagos lagoon

Report identifies lady who jumps into Lagos lagoon as DSS official