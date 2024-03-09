Drake loses $615k bet on Joshua vs Ngannou fight + other losses suffered by rapper

ADVERTISEMENT
Drake joined several fans of combat sports to believe that Ngannou could get the job done against Joshua, and if the bet had clicked, it would have paid out $ 1.9 million.

Canadian International rapper, Drake, has lost a massive 600,000-dollar bet after Anthony Joshua knocked out Francis Ngannou in their much-hyped heavyweight showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Joshua secured a brutal knockout(KO), against Francis Ngannou in the second round of the ‘Knockout Chaos’ clash on Friday night.

The superstar recording artiste, known for placing massive bets on sporting events, posted earlier on Instagram that he was betting $615,000 on Ngannou to beat Joshua outright.

“Betting on a scary man,” Drake said.

Although Drake has recorded some big wins and losses in betting, he has gained notoriety with the “Drake Curse”, assertion by fans accusing him of ‘cursing’ athletes and teams after being pictured with them.

The ‘curse’ has affected numerous victims such as quarterback Johny Manziel, UFC fighter Kamaru Usman, Tennis star Serena Williams, and even the entire Kentucky Wildcats Basketball team in the United States.

In January, the rapper lost over half a million pounds when he incorrectly backed Sean Strickland to defend his UFC middleweight championship against Dricus Du Plessis.

One of Drake’s biggest bets in 2023 was on YouTube boxer, Logan Paul to knock out Conor McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis in their Misfits Boxing fight.

The rapper won $ 1.3 million after Danis was disqualified in the final round for trying to choke Paul unconscious, prompting a massive brawl to break out in the ring.

Earlier before that fight, Drake missed out on a $920,000 payout after Nigerian-born Israel Adesanya lost his UFC middleweight title to Sean Strickland.

Drake was rooting for Adesanya to knockout Strickland in their world title clash, but Strickland produced a massive upset to win on points.

