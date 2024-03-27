Dozens of cultists in Ogun renounce their membership, surrender to police

Disclosing this development, Ogun Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu said there were no less than 48 members of various cult groups in the Sagamu area of the state, who after renouncing their membership, also brought forward their firearms to the police for confiscation.

Weapons submitted by the cultists who have promised to turn a new leaf, according to Alamutu, include one pump action gun, four double barrels, seven single barrels, two English pistols, four locally made pistols, and 35 cartridges.

Speaking during the handing over of the firearms to the police at the Akarigbo Palace, Alamutu said the essence of the olive branch being extended to cultists is hinged on giving them a second chance to become better citizens and begin to contribute towards peaceful coexistence in the state.

He explained, “The olive branch we are extending to these cultists is a product of several engagements. We all know the problem we have had in the past with frequent cult clashes causing loss of lives in Sagamu.

“And working with the government and traditional rulers, we kick off this process whereby the cultists will come forward denounce their membership and submit any firearms with them without any punitive measures.

“This is in line with the directive from the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who has ordered that the illicit firearms should be mopped up, and even those who have their licences are encouraged to return theirs too.

“We urge the cultists in the state to embrace this golden opportunity. Many of them are already aware that cultism does not pay, so they should come and lay down their weapons because anyone caught when this window is closed will be treated as a common criminal.”