Domestic staff kills UNIZIK lecturer with pestle in Anambra

Damilare Famuyiwa

The duo reportedly had a disagreement over the washing of dishes after the lecturer asked the suspect to cook rice.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)
It was gathered that in the late hours of Friday, July 14, 2023, an argument ensued between the suspect and the deceased, who was a lecturer at the Psychology Department of UNIZIK, after which the former attacked him with the pestle.

The incident reportedly happened at Ifite village in Awka, the Anambra State capital. Confessing the crime, the suspect said he hit the deceased three times with the pestle before he fell to the ground.

“When he came back, he told me to cook rice. And as I was cooking the rice, he asked me why I did not wash plates. I did not reply. He then asked why I wasn’t responding to his question.

“In the process, he slapped me. But I told him I usually have ear problems, and that people don’t slap me. As I was saying that, he angrily asked if I was still talking while he was talking. And therefore, he slapped me again and brought out Cain and started flogging me all over.

“Then in the process, I got angry, and we started fighting. It was also in the process of that fight that I picked up the pestle in the kitchen and hit him on the head,” he was quoted as saying.

In the course of the interrogation, the suspect who initially denied killing his master, later admitted to the crime after he was beaten when his moves became suspicious.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

