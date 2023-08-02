Young doctor falls to untimely death in faulty elevator at Lagos hospital

On Monday, July 31, 2023, the young woman was inside the hospital's elevator to collect her meal from a dispatch rider when it crashed from the 10th floor to the ground.

Dr Diaso was immediately rushed to the emergency ward of the hospital, but passed away despite the medical team's best efforts.

The deceased completed her medical degree at Babcock University, and was set to complete her housemanship in two weeks.

Following the fatal accident, her heartbroken friends and colleagues took to social media to allege that the hospital management refused to repair the faulty elevator despite being aware of the issue.

A 2020 tweet complaining about the state of the elevator has resurfaced on Twitter, now known as X, to underscore the negligence of authorities.

"Are we going to wait till someone dies before things are done properly?" the Twitter account for the association of all Lagos State Government employed Medical and Dental Doctors asked three years ago.

Many Twitter users have quoted the tweet to accuse the hospital management and the state government, led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of negligence that's now claimed someone's life.

