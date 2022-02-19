RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Cussons Baby Moments Season 8 -Meet the Top 10 finalists!

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The top 10 finalists emerged after entries were collated from all around Nigeria and voted by the public.

Cussons Baby Moments Season 8 -Meet the Top 10 finalists!
Cussons Baby Moments Season 8 -Meet the Top 10 finalists!

Nigeria’s finest baby care brand, Cussons Baby, which is a subsidiary of PZ Cussons has just announced the top 10 finalists for the Cussons Baby Moments season 8 competition.

Recommended articles

From over 1000 entries, the finalists emerged after they were assessed by the celebrity judges of the competition based on the necessary requirements. The celebrity judges are well-known faces in the Nigerian society, they are; Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman (A popular Nollywood actress), Kelechi Amadi (A renowned photographer and storyteller) and Elsie Okpocha (Entrepreneur and Public figure).

The top 10 finalists emerged after entries were collated from all around Nigeria and voted by the public.

The grand finale of the competition will see the winner walk away with the cash prize of N2, 000,000 and a year supply of Cussons Baby products. The second-runner up will win N1,000,000 & 6 months’ supply of Cussons Baby Products and the third-runner up will win N500,000 & 6 months’ supply of Cussons Baby Product. The 4th-10th entrants win N100,000 and 3 months supply of Cussons Baby products.

Cussons Baby is a subsidiary of its parent company, PZ Cussons, a global leading brand that has been and is still a very much trusted brand in the Baby Care Category in Africa. Cussons Baby has been existing in the African market for more than four decades, an expert brand in baby skincare, providing innovative solutions for mothers in taking care of their babies. For more information, follow @cussonsbabyng on all social media platforms.

This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osun APC Primary: Accreditation begins on peaceful note with massive turnout

Osun APC Primary: Accreditation begins on peaceful note with massive turnout

FG working with governors to address right-of-way issues delaying power projects

FG working with governors to address right-of-way issues delaying power projects

2 factions of Ebonyi University ASUU issue conflicting strike directives

2 factions of Ebonyi University ASUU issue conflicting strike directives

Buhari greets Oba Tejuoso at 84

Buhari greets Oba Tejuoso at 84

Business activities, movements uninterrupted as APC holds primary election in Osun

Business activities, movements uninterrupted as APC holds primary election in Osun

Soldiers, DSS, police deployed to Osun as candidates battle for APC governorship ticket

Soldiers, DSS, police deployed to Osun as candidates battle for APC governorship ticket

Tambuwal is PDP’s best bet for presidency- GNC

Tambuwal is PDP’s best bet for presidency- GNC

Buhari happy as Nigeria's chosen as COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing base

Buhari happy as Nigeria's chosen as COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing base

2023: It's time to pay Tinubu back with our support- Sanwo-Olu tells lawmakers

2023: It's time to pay Tinubu back with our support- Sanwo-Olu tells lawmakers

Trending

Student in court for sending intimate photos taken with sugar mummy to her husband

Stephen Wanjohi Kamande (Photo source: Tuko.co.ke)

Ghanaian caretaker demands over GHC44k before she gives house to owner

Stock photo

Chief Imam dies at 130, leaves 290 grandchildren, 200 great grandchildren behind

Chief Imam dies at 130, leaves 290 grandchildren, 200 great grandchildren behind (DailyReport)

Man breaks up with girlfriend on Valentine’s Day over love message plagiarism

Man breaks up with girlfriend on Valentine’s Day over love message plagiarism. (Stock photo)