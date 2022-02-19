Cussons Baby Moments Season 8 -Meet the Top 10 finalists!

From over 1000 entries, the finalists emerged after they were assessed by the celebrity judges of the competition based on the necessary requirements. The celebrity judges are well-known faces in the Nigerian society, they are; Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman (A popular Nollywood actress), Kelechi Amadi (A renowned photographer and storyteller) and Elsie Okpocha (Entrepreneur and Public figure).

The top 10 finalists emerged after entries were collated from all around Nigeria and voted by the public.

The grand finale of the competition will see the winner walk away with the cash prize of N2, 000,000 and a year supply of Cussons Baby products. The second-runner up will win N1,000,000 & 6 months’ supply of Cussons Baby Products and the third-runner up will win N500,000 & 6 months’ supply of Cussons Baby Product. The 4th-10th entrants win N100,000 and 3 months supply of Cussons Baby products.

Cussons Baby is a subsidiary of its parent company, PZ Cussons, a global leading brand that has been and is still a very much trusted brand in the Baby Care Category in Africa. Cussons Baby has been existing in the African market for more than four decades, an expert brand in baby skincare, providing innovative solutions for mothers in taking care of their babies. For more information, follow @cussonsbabyng on all social media platforms.