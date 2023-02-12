ADVERTISEMENT
Cubana Chief Priest announces big plan for teenager at Obi's Lagos rally

Nurudeen Shotayo

The socialite vowed to do everything within his powers to make the boy successful.

Cubana Chief Priest unveils big plan for teenager at Obi's Lagos rally. [Twitter:ThePunch]
This is as celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has vowed to help the Ibadan born but Lagos based boy, who identified himself as Yusuf Alami.

Pulse reports that Alami's photo, in which he stretched out his arms out wide to demonstrate support for Obi went viral on social media on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

The boy made the gesture while standing in front of a Toyota Prado SUV, with Obi standing through the open roof of the vehicle and smiling at the excited young fan.

Impressed with the act, a Facebook user, Ifeanyi Onukwubiri, had inquired about the boy's whereabouts because he wanted to gift him N100,000.

He posted the viral photo on his timeline with the caption that read, “This is the photo of the week. How can I get to this boy? I want to gift him 100k. It’s youth o’clock! I see hope for common persons coming back again!”

Meanwhile, taking to his Instagram Story on Saturday, Cubana Chief Priest reshared the Facebook post of Onukwubiri and promised to reward the boy with a life-changing gift.

The socialite wrote, “Me too I go like send am better thing. His life gotta (has to) change.”

The teenager had stated in an interview that Obi's compassionate nature inspired him to carry out the act, adding that he would pray for the former Anambra State governor to succeed if elected president.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

