Boy who stood in front of Obi's convoy at Lagos rally explains action

In a picture that went viral on social media, the teenager can be seen stretching his arms out wide in front of a moving Toyota Prado SUV, with Obi standing through the open roof of the vehicle and smiling at the excited young fan.

He later disclosed in an interview that he stood in front of the convoy because of his love for the Labour Party torchbearer.

Alami, who claimed to come from Ibadan but based in Lagos, further said he likes Obi a lot because of his compassion for people, adding that he would pray for the former Anambra State governor to succeed if elected president.

Pulse reports that the Labour Party presidential campaign rally rounded up in Lagos as supporters trooped to Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island, to give the candidate a rousing reception.

The rally was also attended by the party's Vice Presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, National Chairman, Julius Abure, Director General of Obi/Datti Campaign Council, Prof Akin Osuntokun, Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, among others.