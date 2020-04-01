The Foundation, which is run by former First Lady Lordina Mahama, presented a host of items to help inmates sanitise their environment against the pandemic.

The items donated include veronica buckets, boxes of liquid soap, hand sanitisers and other health items.

The presentation was done by the Board Chairman of the Lordina Foundation, Reverend Stephen Wengam.

“Unfortunately, older people and persons with existing medical conditions including diabetes, cardiovascular and chronic respiratory diseases are said to be more likely to have serious complications when infected,” Rev. Wengam said.

“Our support to the women is to help them protect themselves and prevent any infections within the camp.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s confirmed Coronavirus cases has jumped to 152 within the last two and half weeks.

Also, the number of Coronavirus deaths in the country has risen to five, with four recoveries recorded so far.