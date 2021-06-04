COVID-19: 9mobile celebrates health workers at National Hospital Abuja

Speaking at the occasion, Director of Sales, 9mobile, Tosin Olulana who represented the Acting Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Juergen Peschel, reiterated the need to support efforts of frontline health workers who are constantly at risk for the sake of saving others.

“We at 9mobile have kept a tab on the remarkable progress made so far in curbing the spread of the virus in the country, which is primarily due to the resilience and steadfastness of frontline workers that have helped to stem the ugly tide. This is our way of showing support and appreciating all their efforts in ensuring the safety of the rest of us.”

Commending 9mobile for the initiative, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, represented by the Director of Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Adebimpe Adebiyi stated that the gesture would go a long way to boost the morale of the recipient as well as other health workers. “The award recipient of today is just one of the many who are spread across the healthcare system giving their best wherever they find themselves. I acknowledge 9mobile’s germane and enviable gesture.”

For his part, the Chief Medical Director, National Hospital, Abuja, Dr. Jaf Momoh who responded on behalf of the hospital management remarked, “It is quite encouraging to know that the efforts being made by health workers to give their best for the benefit of the society is noticed by organizations like 9mobile. We are indeed grateful for this act of kindness.”

The award recipient, Dr. Abdussamad Ayinde expressed his delight and appreciation to 9mobile for shining the spotlight on the sacrifices being made by health workers like him in the country.