ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court sentences 5 men to death for kidnapping and killing herder

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased was slaughtered despite paying a ₦3 million ransom.

The convicts were sentenced to death by hanging [Vanguard]
The convicts were sentenced to death by hanging [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

The convicts, identified as Ibrahim Issa, Lateef Bello, Abdul Ramon Soliu, Bello Ibrahim, and Abudu Mumini Jolaanobi Saheed, were found guilty of the heinous crime.

Adamu, who was selling cows at Owode-Ede, Osun State, was abducted and driven away to a secluded location in his Toyota Corolla. Despite paying a ransom of ₦3 million, he was brutally killed after identifying one of his abductors.

The defendants were first arraigned on October 28, 2021, facing charges of conspiracy, kidnapping, and murder under Sections 324, 319, and 364 of the Criminal Code Laws of Osun State. They pleaded not guilty to all counts.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the trial, lead prosecuting counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Moses Faremi, detailed how the defendants kidnapped Adamu on April 17, 2018, around 7:45 pm at his residence in Owode-Ede.

Investigating Police Officer, Ganiyu Taofeek presented key evidence, including extrajudicial statements and a mask left at the crime scene during the struggle.

Taofeek testified that Adamu, while in custody, identified one of his abductors, prompting the gang to kill him.

Abdu Mumini, realising the victim had recognised one of them, instructed the gang, including three Togolese still at large, to slaughter Adamu.

After the murder, Mumini took the victim’s head and heart, while Soliu took his arms. The rest of the body was dumped in the Osun River.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumini's confessional statement detailed the reasons for the killing and the distribution of the ransom money.

Defense counsel, Bola Ige argued that the prosecution had not proven the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, while Folashade Ipede of the Legal Aid Council pleaded for leniency.

However, Justice Kudirat Akano found the five men guilty on all counts and sentenced them to death by hanging, bringing a grim conclusion to the tragic incident.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Southeast lawmakers appeal to Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu's release

Southeast lawmakers appeal to Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu's release

Why Dapo Abiodun is most qualified to be chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum

Why Dapo Abiodun is most qualified to be chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum

LP, NNPP, others lambast Wike over threats to unseat FCT senator

LP, NNPP, others lambast Wike over threats to unseat FCT senator

After early morning rainfall, of course Lagos is flooded as usual

After early morning rainfall, of course Lagos is flooded as usual

There will be 1 million more women than men in Ghana by 2050

There will be 1 million more women than men in Ghana by 2050

Nigeria's LP chairman Abure backs Labour Party to win UK election

Nigeria's LP chairman Abure backs Labour Party to win UK election

Lawmakers investigate non-promotion of civil servants in past 10 years

Lawmakers investigate non-promotion of civil servants in past 10 years

LAMATA, AFD break ground on Mile 2/Marina Interchange Hubs

LAMATA, AFD break ground on Mile 2/Marina Interchange Hubs

House of Reps proposes creation of additional state in Southeast

House of Reps proposes creation of additional state in Southeast

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tax force officer in court for ₦264,000 fraud, granted ₦500k bail

Tax force officer in court for ₦264,000 fraud, granted ₦500,000 bail

Bayelsa man to spend 14 years in prison for raping, impregnating his daughter [The GuardianNG]

Bayelsa man to spend 14 years in prison for raping, impregnating his daughter

Lagos Police recover pistol, expended cartridge from suspect [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]

Lagos Police recover pistol, expended cartridge from suspect

Gunmen shoot driver, kidnap another on Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway (PM News)

Unknown gunmen shoot driver, kidnap another on Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway