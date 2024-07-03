Court sentences 5 men to death for kidnapping and killing herder

The convicts, identified as Ibrahim Issa, Lateef Bello, Abdul Ramon Soliu, Bello Ibrahim, and Abudu Mumini Jolaanobi Saheed, were found guilty of the heinous crime.

Adamu, who was selling cows at Owode-Ede, Osun State, was abducted and driven away to a secluded location in his Toyota Corolla. Despite paying a ransom of ₦3 million, he was brutally killed after identifying one of his abductors.

The defendants were first arraigned on October 28, 2021, facing charges of conspiracy, kidnapping, and murder under Sections 324, 319, and 364 of the Criminal Code Laws of Osun State. They pleaded not guilty to all counts.

During the trial, lead prosecuting counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Moses Faremi, detailed how the defendants kidnapped Adamu on April 17, 2018, around 7:45 pm at his residence in Owode-Ede.

Investigating Police Officer, Ganiyu Taofeek presented key evidence, including extrajudicial statements and a mask left at the crime scene during the struggle.

Taofeek testified that Adamu, while in custody, identified one of his abductors, prompting the gang to kill him.

Abdu Mumini, realising the victim had recognised one of them, instructed the gang, including three Togolese still at large, to slaughter Adamu.

After the murder, Mumini took the victim’s head and heart, while Soliu took his arms. The rest of the body was dumped in the Osun River.

Mumini's confessional statement detailed the reasons for the killing and the distribution of the ransom money.

Defense counsel, Bola Ige argued that the prosecution had not proven the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, while Folashade Ipede of the Legal Aid Council pleaded for leniency.