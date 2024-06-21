'Fayose, Fayemi stole billions' - Sowore reacts to death sentence of car thieves

Sowore's scrutiny of the Nigerian judicial system was triggered when the Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti Division, sentenced three persons to death by hanging for robbing an owner of a Toyota Camry of his car at gunpoint.

The defendants, Akingbade David, Michael Mayowa and Ibrahim Mukaila, were charged with armed robbery and conspiracy.

According to the charge sheet, they were arrested and charged to court for robbing one Gbenga Ajayi of his Toyota Corolla car at gunpoint on March 1, 2019, at the NTA Road, Ado Ekiti.

Reacting to the court ruling, Sowore expressed disbelief in a post on his official X handle on Friday, June 21, noting that a court had issued an order preventing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating former Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, for alleged corruption and money laundering involving billions of Naira while in office, yet sentenced carjackers.

He wrote, "Unbelievable! Two former governors of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose (@govayofayose) and Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi), stole billions of Naira from the state's coffers. Fayose is undergoing trial for ₦6.9 billion fraud and money laundering, but I could bet he won't get a jail term, let alone the death penalty."

"@kfayemi even got a court order to stop the @officialEFCC from probing him, but the Nigerian justice system is to hang two persons for stealing a car?

