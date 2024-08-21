ADVERTISEMENT
Court sentences 18-year-old to 6 months community service for internet fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

EFCC arraigned Adeniran for defrauding, by creating an account to lure his victims.

Court sentences 18-year-old to 6 months community service for internet fraud [Yahoo]
Court sentences 18-year-old to 6 months community service for internet fraud [Yahoo]

The presiding judge, Justice S.O. Adeyemi, sentenced Adeniran after adopting the plea bargain agreement signed between the convict and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that EFCC had arraigned Adeniran on a one-count charge of defrauding one Ambar Snoeckx by creating an account to lure his victim. He had also presented himself as Keffy Smith, an American.

EFCC’s Counsel, Umar Yusuf, informed the court that a plea bargain agreement had been signed by the convict and the agency, urging the court to sentence him accordingly. In his remarks, counsel to the convict, Adeyemi Adegboye, told the court that Adeniran was now remorseful.

"He has learnt his lessons while in EFCC custody, and he has also restituted a sum of 200 U.S dollars,” the counsel said.

He said the convict had started learning fashion design to make him useful to society and keep him busy from venturing into internet fraud. Adegboye, therefore, urged the court to grant the convict a non-custodial sentence or grant him an option of a fine.

Delivering his judgment, the judge found the convict guilty of the offence of fraud and impersonation.

“I hereby sentence him to a six-month community service and he is to forfeit 200 U.S dollars to the Federal Government through the EFCC and the sum be restituted to the victim.

“Also, the convict is to pay ₦50,000 fine in addition to the community service,” she added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

