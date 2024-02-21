ADVERTISEMENT
Court sends 2 men to prison for allegedly killing commercial sex worker after service

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants to a correctional facility pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

An illustrative image of a Nigerian prison [Dataphyte]
The defendants, whose addresses were unknown, are being tried for alleged murder and conspiracy.

The prosecutor, Insp Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on February 4 in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants murdered one Comfort James, suspected to be a commercial sex worker.

Apata said that the defendants went to a brothel and saw the deceased, “in the process they negotiated and she followed them to their house.

“After then, she demanded for her money but they refused to give her.

“They strangled her and poured pesticides into her mouth, which led to her death.”

According to him, the offence contravene Sections 244 and 234 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

The plea of the defendants was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, ordered the remand of the defendants in a correctional facility pending the issuance of legal advice.

She adjourned the case until March 21, for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

