Court remands man over alleged rape of 56-year-old stroke patient

The Chief Magistrate, Mr E. A. Idowu, who did not take the defendant’s plea due to lack of jurisdiction, ordered the remand pending the legal advice from Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

He, thereafter, adjourned the matter till May 16 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello is facing a count charge of rape.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Femi Oluwadare, told the court that Bello, on March 14, at about 4.00 p.m., had unlawful sexual intercourse with the 56-year-old woman.

Oluwadare said that the victim, who suffered from stroke and on a sickbed, was raped by the defendant without her consent.

He said that the offence was committed at Okikiade, Ajala area, Babanla, Ibadan.