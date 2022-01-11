RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands man for allegedly 'arranging' for his cousin to be kidnapped

A High Court In Zaria, Kaduna, on Tuesday ordered that a man, Abubakar Haliru, who allegedly arranged for his cousin to be kidnapped, should be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Haliru with conspiracy and abduction.

Justice Kabir Dabo, who gave the order, denied the application for bail moved by Defence Counsel, Mr Isa Shuaibu.

Justice Dabo said: ”the court can not grant the bail application at this stage until the trend of evidence have been presented”.

The judge therefore, granted an accelerated hearing in the case.

He adjourned the matter until Jan. 24 and 25 for hearing.

Justice Dabo also directed officers of the correctional centre to take the defendant to a health facility for medical attention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Tanko Mohammed told the court that Nuhu Ibrahim and Rashidu Ibrahim, accomplices of the defendant were at large.

Mohammed applied for the charge to be read for the defendant to take his plea.

The prosecution told the court that on Aug. 10, 2021 at about 5p.m. Haliru deceived Hajiya Binta Mohammed, 48, to accompany him to collect some money from a friend so that he can pay her back the money he owed.

He said the defendant handed her over to kidnapers at Galadimawa village.

The prosecution counsel applied for a date to call his witnesses.

Mohammed said investigation into the matter had been completed.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 246 of Penal Code Law of Kaduna state.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

