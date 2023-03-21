The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants are minors.
Court remands 4 secondary school students for allegedly gang raping colleague
A Family Court sitting in Iyaganku on Tuesday ordered that four students of Eleyele Secondary School , Eleyele , Ibadanbe in Oyo State be remandsed for allegedly raping a female colleague, who was mentally challenged.
The police charged them with conspiracy and unlawful sexual intercourse.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Sumbo Adetuyibi, did not take their plea due to lack of jurisdiction.
Adetuyibi ordered that they should be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility if the juvenile correctional facility at Ijokodo , Ibadan, does not accept them.
She adjourned the matter until May 11, for mention.
Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Folake Ewe told the court that the students allegedly conspired together to commit the offence.
Ewe said the minors, between January and March 15, defiled a 16-year-old female colleague, who was mentally challenged.
She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 516 of the Criminal Code and section 34 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law 2006 .
