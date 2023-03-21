Court remands 4 secondary school students for allegedly gang raping colleague

The police charged them with conspiracy and unlawful sexual intercourse.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Sumbo Adetuyibi, did not take their plea due to lack of jurisdiction.

Adetuyibi ordered that they should be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility if the juvenile correctional facility at Ijokodo , Ibadan, does not accept them.

She adjourned the matter until May 11, for mention.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Folake Ewe told the court that the students allegedly conspired together to commit the offence.

Ewe said the minors, between January and March 15, defiled a 16-year-old female colleague, who was mentally challenged.